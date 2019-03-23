SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,083,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,552 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $48,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.14 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 157.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $9,357,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

