SRCOIN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,374.00 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. SRCOIN has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $12,374.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00377610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.01660467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00232041 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005011 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN was first traded on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info . The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.