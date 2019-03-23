Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Okta Inc (OKTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Okta worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 2,210.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,298,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $75,914,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Okta by 49.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,736,000 after purchasing an additional 744,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,891,000 after purchasing an additional 618,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $28,190,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Okta to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.61.

Okta stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.20. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.94 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 5,223 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $429,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 329,553 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $26,960,730.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,335.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,405 shares of company stock valued at $61,346,593 in the last three months. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

