Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aon PLC (AON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AON by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in AON by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in AON by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,235 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in AON by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 58,152 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $9,938,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,016 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $711,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,585,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,470 shares of company stock valued at $13,468,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

Shares of AON stock opened at $166.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $134.82 and a 52-week high of $173.53.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

