Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $8.33 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1,787.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 415.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $134,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,491.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $585,798.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,406. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $135.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.40 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

