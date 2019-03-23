Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $7.91 Million Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,942 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.41% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,215,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 57,782 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 454,900 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,064,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,732,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.49. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.09 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.25%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp set a $35.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.51.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

