Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 87,335 Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RL. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $95.63 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 6.95%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.82.

In related news, insider Valerie Hermann sold 10,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $1,311,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,591. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

