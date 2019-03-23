SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 126.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 482,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPE opened at $55.65 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $55.79.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

