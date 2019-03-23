Source Energy Services (SHLE) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

SHLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Source Energy Services from C$1.60 to C$1.20 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Source Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Source Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Source Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Source Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.19.

SHLE stock opened at C$1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Source Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$5.86.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

