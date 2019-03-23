Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 144 Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after acquiring an additional 69,997 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Align Technology by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global cut Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.78.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total transaction of $318,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,121.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $102,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $269.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.12. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.93 and a twelve month high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $534.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.03 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

