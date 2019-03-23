Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,809,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,896,000 after acquiring an additional 429,408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,714,058 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $675,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,729,784 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $414,186,000 after acquiring an additional 274,995 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 751,805 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 512,315 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 138,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Shares of BUD opened at $80.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $110.98.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.35). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/sontag-advisory-llc-purchases-new-position-in-anheuser-busch-inbev-nv-bud.html.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.