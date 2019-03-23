Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,159,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,411,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 18.4% of Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,189,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 109,008 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,440,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $191.41 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/sontag-advisory-llc-invests-191-41-million-in-vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.