Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 705 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 705 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 105,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 291,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 22,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $1,201,283.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $247,675.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,115,212.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,713,437 shares of company stock worth $198,594,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/sontag-advisory-llc-acquires-shares-of-705-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk.html.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.