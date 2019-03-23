Solo Oil (SOLO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Solo Oil PLC (LON:SOLO)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02). 1,359,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,280,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Solo Oil in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25.

Solo Oil Plc, an oil and gas investment company, acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the Americas, Europe, or Africa. It holds a 7.55% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; a 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; and a 10% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

