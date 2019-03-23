Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Trading 14.6% Higher

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) traded up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.35. 2,024,009 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,707,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soleno Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.
The company has a market cap of $50.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.29.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 169,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.
About Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development.
