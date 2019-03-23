Snovian.Space (SNOV) Market Cap Tops $565,017.00

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Snovian.Space token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $565,017.00 and $2,954.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Snovian.Space has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $731.80 or 0.18192200 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00061645 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002976 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00001492 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

