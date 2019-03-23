Smith Moore & CO. Invests $344,000 in Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW) Stock

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.48% of Aviat Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 133,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

In related news, VP Heinz Stumpe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $81,561.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Aviat Networks Inc has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/smith-moore-co-invests-344000-in-aviat-networks-inc-avnw-stock.html.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.