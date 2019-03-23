Smartsheet (SMAR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $56.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.44.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,669. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.32% and a negative return on equity of 60.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $9,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kara Hamilton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 874,188 shares of company stock worth $28,663,903 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,846 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,607,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $32,354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,011.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 538,853 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $12,106,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

