Smartsheet (SMAR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 60.68% and a negative net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 14,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $618,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 874,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,663,903 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72,383 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,458,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

