SLM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (SLM)

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 613 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,035% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $761,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,625 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SLM by 1,014.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SLM from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

SLM opened at $9.97 on Friday. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.40 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the origination, servicing, and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

