Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David D. Smith purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.52 per share, with a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barry Faber sold 16,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $587,155.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,861 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,071. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,855,000 after acquiring an additional 320,587 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,050,000 after acquiring an additional 428,698 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

