Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

SBGI opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David R. Bochenek sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $37,897.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barry Faber sold 16,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $587,155.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,861 shares of company stock worth $6,142,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 320,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,306 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,050,000 after purchasing an additional 428,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.