SINA (SINA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SINA. Zacks Investment Research raised SINA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SINA in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on SINA from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut SINA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 928,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.11. SINA has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.91.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $573.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.29 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SINA will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in SINA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SINA by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in SINA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

