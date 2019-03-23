Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $151,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,088,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,797 shares of company stock worth $7,748,437 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.48.

Shares of ABBV opened at $79.76 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $75.77 and a twelve month high of $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

