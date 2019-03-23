Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (SCP) Insider Purchases A$10,420.00 in Stock

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) insider Beth Laughton purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$10,420.00 ($7,390.07).

SCP stock remained flat at $A$2.55 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd has a 12-month low of A$2.29 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of A$2.74 ($1.94).

About Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

