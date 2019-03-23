Service Co. International (SCI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Service Corporation’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year. We note that the company is steadily gaining from aging Baby Boomer population, which is fueling preneed cemetery sales and is expected to boost preneed and atneed funeral results. In fact, the company’s fourth-quarter 2018 Comparable Cemetery revenues were mainly driven by growth in recognized preneed sales. Management expects the strong performance to continue backed by focus on utilizing scale and allocating capital efficiently. Markedly, acquisitions and building new funeral homes form an integral part of the company’s capital investments. Nevertheless, the company reported second consecutive bottom-line miss when it released fourth quarter results. Performance was hurt by lower profit in the funeral segment. Further, rising general and administrative costs as well as increased interest expenses have been a persistent headwind.”

SCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Service Co. International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

SCI stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.45 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $250,786.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Webb sold 881,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $36,637,841.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,793,074.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,322,555 shares of company stock valued at $55,091,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 54.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Service Co. International by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

