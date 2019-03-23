Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 price target on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:ST opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 60,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $2,433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $8,073,600. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 425,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after buying an additional 21,838 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 46,610 shares during the last quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

