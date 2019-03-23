Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT) Director Oscar N. Harris Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Oscar N. Harris acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oscar N. Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Oscar N. Harris acquired 10,000 shares of Select Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Oscar N. Harris acquired 240 shares of Select Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,836.80.

Shares of Select Bancorp stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,652. Select Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $209.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 119,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 493,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, Clover Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 162,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 54,966 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

