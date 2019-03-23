Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Hanger Inc (HNGR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 113.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 541,255 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 288,195 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,048 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 990,750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 297,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,636,000. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

Hanger stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Hanger Inc has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Hanger Inc (HNGR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/segall-bryant-hamill-llc-grows-position-in-hanger-inc-hngr.html.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.