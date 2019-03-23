Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.42% of Stag Industrial worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at $377,801.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 31,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $759,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,138,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STAG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Stag Industrial to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

STAG stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.61 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

