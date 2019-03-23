SeaSpine (SPNE) vs. GN Store Nord A/S (GGNDF) Head-To-Head Contrast

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SeaSpine and GN Store Nord A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $143.44 million 1.96 -$33.52 million ($2.18) -6.84 GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GN Store Nord A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -23.37% -30.10% -23.39% GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SeaSpine and GN Store Nord A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00 GN Store Nord A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaSpine presently has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 42.09%. Given SeaSpine’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than GN Store Nord A/S.

Summary

SeaSpine beats GN Store Nord A/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, strips, and resorbable mesh. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in minimally invasive, complex, deformity, and degenerative procedures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets and speakerphone solutions primarily for professional use; and consumer headsets and earbuds for calls, music, and media consumption. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, and VXi and Blueparrott brand names. The company markets and sells its products in approximately 100 countries. The company has a strategic collaboration with Cochlear Limited to focus on improving hearing outcomes in patients with cochlear implants. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

