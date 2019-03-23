Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,956,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,021,000 after buying an additional 313,393 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 818,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $121,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $234,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,441.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,226 shares of company stock valued at $637,843 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.74. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $34.95.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.01 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.08%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Hovde Group lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, FIG Partners lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

