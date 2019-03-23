Scorum Coins Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded up 10% against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $30,515.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00377728 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.01665367 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00232083 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

