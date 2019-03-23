Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

