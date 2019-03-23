Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of SCHN traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.70. 193,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.31%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 401.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

