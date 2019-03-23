Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,666 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 295,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,216,000 after purchasing an additional 323,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,532 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 57,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1,963.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 149,850 shares in the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDR. ValuEngine raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stephens raised Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Schneider National Inc has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $30.52.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, CEO Christopher B. Lofgren sold 54,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,189,190.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,425,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,379,424.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher B. Lofgren sold 245,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $5,293,812.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,666,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

