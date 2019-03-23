Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $160.62 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $126.37 and a 52 week high of $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.78.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

