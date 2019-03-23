Sanofi SA (SNY) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sanofi by 342.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 114,008 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 88.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 617.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 493,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNY opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.7395 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

