Sanne Group PLC (SNN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 9.20 Per Share

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SNN opened at GBX 522 ($6.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.96 million and a P/E ratio of 45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sanne Group has a 52-week low of GBX 446.50 ($5.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 737 ($9.63).
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised Sanne Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Sanne Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Sanne Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sanne Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sanne Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 735 ($9.60).
Sanne Group Company Profile
Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).
