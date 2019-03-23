Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronda M. Mcdowell sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $26,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Friis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,235 shares in the company, valued at $357,947.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

