SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SANDVIK AB/ADR to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get SANDVIK AB/ADR alerts:

SANDVIK AB/ADR has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANDVIK AB/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 0.72, meaning that their average stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of SANDVIK AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SANDVIK AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SANDVIK AB/ADR pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 28.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANDVIK AB/ADR 2 1 2 0 2.00 SANDVIK AB/ADR Competitors 1261 2975 1822 90 2.12

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 19.02%. Given SANDVIK AB/ADR’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SANDVIK AB/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANDVIK AB/ADR 12.89% 24.60% 11.74% SANDVIK AB/ADR Competitors 8.99% 10.67% 5.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SANDVIK AB/ADR $11.52 billion $1.46 billion 13.59 SANDVIK AB/ADR Competitors $13.03 billion $1.40 billion 17.98

SANDVIK AB/ADR’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SANDVIK AB/ADR. SANDVIK AB/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SANDVIK AB/ADR rivals beat SANDVIK AB/ADR on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms. It also provides stainless steels, special alloys, and titanium products comprising bar and hollow bars, controlled expansion alloy products, billets and blooms, hot isostatic pressed products, metal powders, plates and sheets, strip steels, and welding and wire products, as well as tubes, pipes, fittings, and flanges. In addition, it offers diffusion furnaces, and furnace products and heating materials; cemented carbide components, and diamond and cubic boron nitride in mesh and polycrystalline forms; and steel belts and processing systems. The company serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, general engineering, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.