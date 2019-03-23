Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Sally Beauty worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SBH opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $989.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.83 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 96.26% and a net margin of 6.12%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price target on Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.56.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $79,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,732 shares in the company, valued at $348,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,758.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

