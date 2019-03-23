salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Sells $138,608.64 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $138,608.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CRM opened at $161.50 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,022,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,630 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29,364.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,694,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,293 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/salesforce-com-inc-crm-insider-sells-138608-64-in-stock.html.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.