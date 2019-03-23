Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) CRO Howard R. Greenfield Sells 10,000 Shares

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.71, a PEG ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.75. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $34.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 42.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,953,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,538,000 after buying an additional 1,778,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,726,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.
