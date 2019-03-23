SagaCoin Hits Market Cap of $74,078.00 (SAGA)

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. SagaCoin has a total market capitalization of $74,078.00 and $0.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SagaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. In the last week, SagaCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00041823 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005615 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016219 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00143619 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002570 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000306 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SagaCoin Profile

SagaCoin (CRYPTO:SAGA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 8,572,398 coins and its circulating supply is 6,472,398 coins. SagaCoin’s official website is sagacoin.net . SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin

Buying and Selling SagaCoin

SagaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SagaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SagaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SagaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

