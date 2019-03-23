Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $159,313.00 in Stock

Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $159,313.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 8,400 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $167,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,225 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $140,309.50.

On Thursday, March 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,941 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $153,896.58.

On Monday, March 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 8,180 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $156,483.40.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,489 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $145,436.38.

On Thursday, February 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 7,509 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $145,299.15.

On Monday, December 31st, Istar Inc. acquired 14,534 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $277,018.04.

On Thursday, December 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 21,300 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $404,487.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 17,100 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $331,056.00.

Safety Income & Growth stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.13. Safety Income & Growth Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 million. Safety Income & Growth had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 23.61%. Equities analysts expect that Safety Income & Growth Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Safety Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safety Income & Growth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Safety Income & Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Safety Income & Growth by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in Safety Income & Growth by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Safety Income & Growth during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Safety Income & Growth during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Safety Income & Growth by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safety Income & Growth

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company focused on ground leases. The Company seeks to provide real estate owners with better, lower cost capital through its modern ground lease structure, while delivering safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

