Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Safety Income & Growth has a payout ratio of 88.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Safety Income & Growth to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Get Safety Income & Growth alerts:

Shares of Safety Income & Growth stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $20.16. 59,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,587. Safety Income & Growth has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $381.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.13.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 million. Safety Income & Growth had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 23.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safety Income & Growth will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Safety Income & Growth news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 14,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $277,018.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 90,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,823. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safety Income & Growth stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Safety Income & Growth worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Safety Income & Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safety Income & Growth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/safety-income-growth-inc-safe-announces-0-15-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Safety Income & Growth

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company focused on ground leases. The Company seeks to provide real estate owners with better, lower cost capital through its modern ground lease structure, while delivering safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.