Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s (RBS) “Equal weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 358 ($4.68) to GBX 341 ($4.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 309.77 ($4.05).

LON:RBS opened at GBX 248.20 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 200.10 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 297.40 ($3.89).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

