Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Deutsche Bank (DB)

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. equinet reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, December 17th. Warburg Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE DB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,524,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Hudson Executive Capital LP purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $679,928,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth $161,774,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,503,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,543 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,219,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,264 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $16,580,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.