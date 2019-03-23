Roofs Hits Market Cap of $16,758.00 (ROOFS)

Roofs (CURRENCY:ROOFS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Roofs has a market capitalization of $16,758.00 and $0.00 worth of Roofs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Roofs coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Roofs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00378661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.01675477 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00230156 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Roofs Profile

Roofs’ total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 coins. Roofs’ official website is www.roofs.business . The official message board for Roofs is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18152.0 . Roofs’ official Twitter account is @Roofs9

Buying and Selling Roofs

Roofs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roofs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roofs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Roofs using one of the exchanges listed above.

